Free resources for litter through Lafayette Public Library news program

The Lafayette Public Library has partnered with Keep Louisiana Beautiful for their program “Get Down & Clean Up!”

A new initiative supplying the community with cleaning supplies to help beautify the parish.

The clean-up program allows library cardholders of all ages to check out cleaning supplies for a week, while it is recommended adults accompany children. The cleaning supply checkout is treated the same as a book checkout.

Lafayette Public Library System Outreach Service Manager Katelin LeBlue said it’s a great way for children to earn service hours.

“Children don't have a lot of opportunities to complete service hours around the parish especially here. We have a very hard time finding things for them,” LeBlue said. “So, this is a way for an adult to accompany them while they do their service hours. We're launching it at the perfect time we're coming into fall so hopefully you can get some cool weather while you're outside making things pretty.”

Library goers are also given instructions with a Q-R code for online tracking hours and trash bags collected.

“You can check out a tote bag that has everything that you need to do a clean up here in the parish, help beautify the parish with us,” LeBeu said. “So you get a vest for safety, a grabber so you’re not touching liter and some garbage bags along with instructions and a way to record what you've picked up for Louisiana Beautiful.”

The Lafayette Public Library is one of 79 libraries participating in the statewide program.