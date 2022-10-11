Watch Now
Free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs coming soon

Posted at 5:49 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 18:49:37-04

There will be a free rabies vaccination clinic, drive-through style, at the Cajundome on November 5, 2022, from 8 am to noon.

This is for dogs only and not limited to Lafayette Parish residents.

All dogs will receive a rabies vaccination, license and tag, and DAPPv vaccine.

A limited amount of spay/neuter vouchers will be available (first come, first serve). There is also an option to microchip your dog for the cost of $15 (cash only). Microchips are automatically registered to the owner for life.

