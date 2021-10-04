Free COVID-19 vaccination site for public opens at Blackham Coliseum

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard have established a free COVID-19 vaccination site for the general public at Blackham Coliseum.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The exception is Fridays, when the hours are 9-11:30 a.m. Blackham Coliseum is located at 2330 Johnston St.

An existing vaccination site on campus – which also offers COVID-19 testing – will remain in place. That site is in the former University Bookstore building at 210 E. St. Mary Blvd. University students, faculty and staff members, and the public can visit the main campus site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The Blackham Coliseum site is in place for vaccinations only. It has been established for the general public; the coliseum’s size and parking capacity enable it to accommodate larger numbers of people.

Visitors to the new site should enter via Cajundome Boulevard, and park in the lot adjacent to the coliseum. They will enter the building through the front entrance. Wearing masks is required. Places to indicate where people waiting to be vaccinated should stand will be marked to ensure social distancing.

Pre-registration can be completed here [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]. People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits if they don't pre-register.

Doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for people who have received one or more doses of the vaccine.

People who receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at the Blackham Coliseum site are eligible to participate in the state’s Shot for 100 incentive program.

The program, which was launched in mid-August for college students, has been expanded to include anyone. Anyone who receives their first shot is now eligible to participate. People under the age of 17, however, must receive parental consent to participate in the program.

After receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine at Blackham Coliseum, visitors will receive a deactivated Visa gift card and instructions how to activate the card. Those instructions include online registration, and a 48-hour waiting period until cards are activated.

The $100 incentive is available only once. Vaccination status for all people who show up will be confirmed onsite through the Louisiana Department of Health's LINKS, Immunization Network.