Free carotid artery disease screening to be held in Lafayette

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes.

More than 795,000 people have a stroke in the U.S. every year.

To help raise awareness and give back to the community, the Vein Center of Louisiana, Acadiana Vascular Clinic is hosting free carotid artery disease screenings at their office at 129 Rue Louis XIV in Lafayette.

The screenings will be held on Friday, May 7 and Friday, May 21.

Anyone can call 337-289-9700 to schedule an appointment.

The Vein Center of Louisiana serves Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of venous and vascular system conditions, such as varicose veins, spider veins, carotid artery disease, aneurysms, and more.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel