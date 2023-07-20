Free admission to Children's Museum of Acadiana when donating school supplies

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Children's Museum of Acadiana is participating in the United Way Stuff the Bus campaign in support of education.

On July 20, 2023, you can donate one item per person from the list of items provided below. You will receive free admission to the museum in exchange for your donation.

For example, if you have a family of four, you will need to bring four items. Admission can only be redeemed on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Make a pledge and register at Pledge - School Supply Drive Registration (doubleknot.com).

Supply list:

