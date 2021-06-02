Fourth arrest made in connection with shooting outside Carencro grocery store

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a May 18 shooting incident at a grocery store in Carencro.

According to arrest reports, Shaquille Batiste was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, on active warrants by Carencro Police.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of two counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and use of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Batiste is the fourth person arrested in connection with the shooting which occurred outside of Karen's Grocery Store on University Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident which happened around midday on Tuesday, May 18. Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said that five shots were fired between suspects.

20-year-old Keandre Helaire and 18-year-old Rajyria Adams were arrested on Wednesday, May 19, and booked with illegal use of weapons, use of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and obstruction of justice.

Read more on their arrests, here.

20-year-old Brandrelon Ross was booked by Carencro Police on May 19 with illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, use of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, and obstruction of justice.

Read more on his arrest, here.

