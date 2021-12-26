Four people shot on the Thruway Saturday

Lafayette Police are asking for tips in a shooting that left four people injured on Christmas day.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway to a report of a shooting. They found that four people had been transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, a spokeswoman said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for any tips or information that citizens might have. If you know something, you can call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337.232.TIPS.