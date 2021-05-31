Fountain Memorial hosts annual Memorial Day event

Fountain Memorial Funeral Home hosted their annual event this morning.

In the Veterans Section of the Cemetery, there were dozens of flags set up, honor guards and many veterans and vet families in attendance.

This year's speaker was someone who has lived through what Memorial Day is all about.

"We have a blue star mom that's going to be our speaker and the reason I'm having her speak is because she has a son that's serving. Her dad, her husband served and her dad and husband are buried here so she can talk from experience what memorial day means for her and her family and that's the whole point," says Robert LeBon, Master of Ceremonies.

We'll have more on this event later today on KATC TV3.

