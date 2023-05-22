Former Vermilion, Lafayette educator indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Lafayette and Vermilion educator on a charge of attempted production of child pornography.

Jacob De La Paz was fired from his most recent teaching job, at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, after a video surfaced showing him saying sexually explicit things to someone he said he tutors.

As KATC investigates reported, De La Paz had previously been disciplined in Arkansas for inappropriate text messages to a student.

Despite that, he was hired in Vermilion Parish, and later by St. Thomas More High School.

Arkansas authorities never suspended his teaching certificate, but Louisiana did after he was booked on a federal hold. A complaint was filed against him, and he was ordered held without bond until a grand jury heard his case.

According to federal court records, he was. indicted on Wednesday of last week. The indictment was filed today.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum 15 years in federal prison, with a maximum of 30 years.