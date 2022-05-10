Former LPSS superintendent Dr. Easton dies

Former Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Dr. James H Easton has died.

According to an obituary, Easton passed away on May 3, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center at the age of 86.

Funeral services are pending with Journet & Bolden Funeral Home of New Iberia.

Easton was superintendent of Lafayette schools from 2001 until 2007.

For more on Easton, see the Advocate's story here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel