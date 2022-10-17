Watch Now
Food truck burns after burner left on

Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 17, 2022
A food truck was heavily damaged Sunday night by a fire.

Lafayette Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of West University at about 12:30 a.m., a spokesman said.

They found the Taqueria El Dollar #1 food truck in flames. The fire was out within 10 minutes, but the truck was heavily damaged.

The food truck closed around 10:00 pm. The owners indicated that everything was operating properly last night. The employees left around 10:30 pm.

Fire investigators determined that fire originated on top of a small two-burner stove. A pot of oil used for cooking was left on the stove top. The burner was not turned off prior to leaving. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

