Food and merch vendors wanted for Cajun Heartland State Fair

The Cajun Heartland State Fair is set for May 26 through June 5 and is looking for food and merch vendors for the event.

Vendors interested and available to participate should fill out this form.

The Cajun Heartland State Fair, is presented by Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) this year. It's an eleven-day fair produced by the CAJUNDOME staff offering an exciting music, food and a carnival midway with rides and games. The 2021 event attracted more than 53,000 guests, organizers say.

Among the offerings are ride specials, food, free attractions and family oriented games. The ride operator will be Gold Star Amusements.

