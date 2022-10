Lafayette Parish Health Unit is hosting a flu vaccination event on Wednesday, October 12 from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Located on 220 West Willow Street, both flu and COVID vaccines will be open to the public.

The event is free for all including those without insurance. Private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare cards should be brought if owned. There are no out-of-pocket costs; however, insurances will be billed.

Walk-ups are welcome.

Short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves are preferred.