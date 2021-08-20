First Black-owned birth center in state holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The first Black-owned and operated birth center in Louisiana is now open - and it's right here in Lafayette.

Baby Catcher Birth Center officially opened at the end of July. Owner and Lafayette native Shatamia Webb told KATC in May that she's always wanted to work with babies and is passionate about educating future parents.

Webb, a midwife, said she's done around 130 births so far, and is ready to plant her roots here in Acadiana.

"This isn't my first rodeo, it's just a permanent spot for me. I'm usually doing home births and traveling all over the state to do births, but now I have my own place to come."

Benefits of using the center include more individualized care, a different approach, and mothers are able to have as many people as they want with them when giving birth. Webb is ready and excited to work with parents in Acadiana.

"This is what I love," she said. "I couldn't see myself doing anything else."

The center is located at 510 W University Avenue and is open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More information on the center can be found here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel