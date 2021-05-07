First Black-owned freestanding birth center in state opening soon in Lafayette

A new business opening soon in Lafayette with the goal of helping and informing expectant parents in the area.

Baby Catcher Birth Center is set to officially open at the end of July, and when it does it will be the first Black-owned freestanding birth center in the state.

Owner Shatamia Webb, a Lafayette native, says one of her biggest fears when giving birth was going to a hospital and not coming out. She decided to have both of her children at home, and then made it her mission to help all future parents feel more informed about birth and their options. She's been a midwife and doing home births for four years.

She says she felt called to open up her birthing center in an area where she felt more information and resources were needed.

Even though the center won't officially be open for a couple of months, parents can start planning their births now by reaching out for a consultation through the center's Facebook page.

Webb says mothers are seen throughout their whole pregnancy with check-ins during prenatal and postpartum periods. Staff at the center will help mothers understand topics like breastfeeding education, nutrition, labor support, and more. Webb and her staff want mothers to "know what to expect going in at every stage of the journey," she says.

