Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Firefighters clear scene after relief valve malfunction

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 1:33 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 14:50:46-05

Traffic was a bit of a mess early Thursday afternoon on Johnston Street and Ridge Road after a relief valve malfunctioned.

Firefighters clear scene after relief valve malfunction

The valve was on a natural gas pump near the intersection of Ridge Road and Johnston Street. Traffic was blocked on both roads, Lafayette Fire officials say.

By 1:30 p.m. the malfunction was fixed, without the need for any evacuations. There weren't any injuries, fire officials say.

Firefighters and police cleared the scene and traffic was able to move again.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.