Traffic was a bit of a mess early Thursday afternoon on Johnston Street and Ridge Road after a relief valve malfunctioned.

Firefighters clear scene after relief valve malfunction

The valve was on a natural gas pump near the intersection of Ridge Road and Johnston Street. Traffic was blocked on both roads, Lafayette Fire officials say.

By 1:30 p.m. the malfunction was fixed, without the need for any evacuations. There weren't any injuries, fire officials say.

Firefighters and police cleared the scene and traffic was able to move again.