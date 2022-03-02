Firefighters on scene of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Lafayette.

The fire has caused heavy damage to the home located in the 300 block of Pintail Drive, according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department.

The occupant of the home was being evaluated on scene from injuries.

KATC has a crew en route. Check back for more information.

