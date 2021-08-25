Final suspect in Daisy Lynn Landry case pleads guilty to obstruction

The final suspect in the death and disappearance of 18-year-old Jacquelyn 'Daisy Lynn' Landry pleaded guilty Monday to an obstruction charge, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Matthew Perez, 28, of Carencro pleaded guilty to a count of obstruction of justice and will undergo a presentencing investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for January 10.

In August 2019, Malik Davis and Devan Dufour, both 26, were arrested for obstruction of justice. Davis pleaded guilty later that month. Dufour was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the NE Evangeline Thruway in January.

ADA Alan Haney said Perez's plea wasn't part of a deal and he faces up to the max sentence of 40 years in prison.

Landry went missing in May 2017. Her body was never found.

