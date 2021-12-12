Final ArtWalk for 2021 was in the Christmas spirit

LAFAYETTE — The final ArtWalk of this year was another one to remember.

The Holiday ArtWalk was in a beautiful and cool late evening for patrons of a variety of artistic styles.

As usual, the locale was downtown Lafayette, and the creative revelry was on display and enjoyed from 4 PM until 8 PM this evening from Jefferson to Vermilion Streets.

Anita Begnaud with Downtown Development Head tell KATC, "It feels really good to be able to provide this to the community. You know, ArtWalk is special every month of the year, but around the holidays, there's just something in the air. People are happy. They want to be together, and they're looking for Christmas gifts for their family and friends. Really, it is just about energy and bringing a good vibe to downtown so people want to be here."

