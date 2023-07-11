Watch Now
Fightingville Okra Fest and Cook-Off registration now open

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jul 11, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — Registration is now open for chefs and vendors to participate in the Second Annual Fightingville Okra Fest and Cook-Off.

The cook-off takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Fightingville Fresh Community Farmers Market.

The event features a competition for the "Best Okra Dish" in both traditional and non-traditional categories.

Registration fee is $40, and winners have the chance to receive a cash prize.

For more information and registration details, visit the Fightingville Fresh Facebook page.

