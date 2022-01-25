Festivals Acadiens et Créoles returning in 2022 with Spring and Fall Festival

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is returning to Lafayette with two festivals in 2022.

This year’s theme, “Le Grande Retour” or “The Great Return,” promises to bring Cajun and Creole music and an immersive cultural experience with South Louisiana cuisine, crafts and workshops.

The Festival Committee announced Tuesday that it has planned two festivals this year: one in March and another in October.

The last time Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was held twice in one year was in 1980.

“In 2021, when we felt it best to postpone our event for health and safety reasons, we decided to hold the makeup in March 2022, in part to honor our own roots,” says Festivals founder Barry Ancelet. “Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was born in March of 1974 as a special concert sponsored by CODOFIL and held in Blackham Coliseum. We are now, of course, a larger, more complex outdoor affair, filling Lafayette's Girard Park with a wide range of Cajun and Creole music, dance, cuisine, crafts and visual arts. But the spirit of that first self-celebration is still what guides us every year as we prepare and present our annual event.”

The full-scale, spring festival will take place in Girard Park from March 18-20, 2022. A music lineup will be released on February 3.

Other festival events will include the official race Tour des Attakapas, Atelier workshops to be held at the Hilliard Art Museum, Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Craft Fair and more.

The Official Pin and Poster for March will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum on February 11 at 6 p.m.

For more information visit festivalsacadiens.com.

