FEMA to award more than $6M in grants for Lafayette Parish flooding mitigation

FEMA will award two grants for flood mitigation in Lafayette Parish totaling more than $6 million.

According to Congressman Clay Higgins, the two FEMA grants total $6,219,955 for flood mitigation efforts in Lafayette Parish.

The hazard mitigation grants include:

$3,420,195 to fund the elevation of seven structures and the acquisition of seven structures, which are all designated as Severe Repetitive Loss properties.

$2,799,760 to fund the elevation of five structures and the acquisition of eight structures, which are designated as either Repetitive Loss or Severe Repetitive Loss properties.

Higgins issued the following statement on the grants:

“Last week’s torrential rainfall event and related flooding highlight the importance of pre-disaster mitigation efforts. My office supports investments like these and others made through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. We will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to prioritize investments in flood mitigation. These efforts produce long-term cost savings and make our communities more resilient.”

