Fans root for Lafayette Little League in Pennsylvania

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Little League team is packing their gear and heading home from Pennsylvania.

They were more than 1,000 miles away from home, but that didn’t stop fans here in Lafayette from showing their support as the team faced Ohio in its second elimination game. Lafayette ultimately lost to Ohio 8-2.

Bars in Lafayette were filled with people with their eyes on Lafayette Little League representing the state in the World Series.

“It’s exciting,” said Amanda Faucheux, who was watching the game at Pete’s. “It's exciting to see those boys come from Lafayette, they went to Waco, now they’re in Pennsylvania. I know a few kids on the team so it’s exciting to watch them do that. I actually have a little boy that plays too, so I'm hoping one day I'll be watching him up there in Pennsylvania.”

She says the high school she works at has a strong baseball team too, and she’s hoping to run into some of the Little League boys in the future.

“I’m the nurse over at St. Thomas More and we have a really stellar baseball program, so I might see some of those boys in our hallways one day, which would be very exciting,” she said.

Another Louisiana sports fan, Joey Reppond, shares that excitement.

“I freaking love that Louisiana is in the world series,” he said. “I like all Louisiana sports, so whether it’s Little League or college, pros, whatever. I go for Louisiana no matter what.”

He says it’s thrilling to watch the young men go all out as they represent the state.

“You’re looking at possible future stars in the Major League or college or wherever your favorite team is,” he said. “It kinda is a little bit interesting seeing these little kids give it their all.”

