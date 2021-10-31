Family of five displaced by house fire

A family of five was displaced by a fire this morning.

Lafayette Fire Department officials say it was a fireplace fire that started in the attic. No injuries were reported.

Trandy McCallister-Jenkins says she and her four kids lost everything in the fire, and need help. She said they'll take food, toys, clothes, etc., because anything will help.

She has set up a GoFundMe; if you'd like to help or get in touch with her you can see it here.

"If anybody can help, please help, we have no family, and no where to go," she said.