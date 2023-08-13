Eye of the Beholder Open Competition Exhibit and Call for Submissions

The Lafayette Art Association has put out a call for Submissions for this year's Eye of the Beholder Open Competition Exhibit

Artists can submit entries August 22-26 and Aug 29-Sept 2, 2023.

The exhibit itself, the 37th annual, will run September 5 through October7.

Submissions will be accepted 10am-5pm Tues-Fri and 10am -3pm Saturdays at the Lafayette Art Association (LAA) which is located at 1019 Auburn Avenue in Lafayette.

Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category, as well as up to two awards of merit and one “Best of Show” award. In addition, all first place winners and the Best of Show will receive a cash prize.

The Awards ceremony and reception will take place September 16th from 5-8pm.

Submission entry fees for LAA Members are $20 for 1-3 submitted pieces plus $5 for each additional piece; and for Non Members, $35/1-3 pieces, and $10 for each additional piece.

For complete list of rules and the application please go to https://www.lafayetteart.org