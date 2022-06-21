Everette Jackson's Body was Located on Sunday Evening

Everett Jackson was in Idaho with friends, including his girlfriend, when he did not resurface while tubing in the Paymette River.

After going missing on June 1th, Authorities found Jackson’s body under debris on Sunday June 19th at approximately 3:00pm.

"Everette was a love of mankind that is how I would describe him and no matter what background you come from what part of the world he was always for you. He was a people's person.

Coming from Central LaFourche High School, where he played basketball, Everett Jackson was recruited to play basketball under Coach Byron Starks at LSUE.

While being a student-athlete, Straks says Jackson was big on community service.

"Community service when we would go into the rather if it was with the elementary schools if it's anything, I think the year before we had the hurricane pick up he was a part of all of those activities. So, he was just a service to our community and a service to our team,” said Byron Starks.

Jackson's body was found two miles from where he was last seen. Volunteers with the United Cajun Navy and Gulf Secure and Rescue made their way to Idaho to help in the search.

"United Cajun Native, Gulf Sat, Gym County Sheriff, Gem County Fire department went to that area, secured the body, got the body in a body bag and removed it to the sheriff's office boat," said Jake Stovall.