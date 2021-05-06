Event aims to connect with Hispanic community in Lafayette

A community event aiming to help connect with the Hispanic community in Lafayette was held Wednesday.

"A Heart For Children Ministry" partnered up with Walmart, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and ACLA, the Cultural Association of Latinos in Acadiana, for a community walk in the Herbert neighborhood.

Organizers hoped to bridge the gap between officers and communities of color, and to encourage kindness in the community.

"We all need to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We all need to work together and help each other out. That's what Acadiana is all about," said director Kenneth Hargrave. "It's one of the most unique places in the world. When events happen like COVID-19 or a hurricane or bad weather, people to come together and help each other out."

A similar event was held earlier this week in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood of Lafayette. During that walk, officers with Lafayette Police, LPSO, and the Lafayette City Marshal's Office, walked the neighborhood to speak with residents, introduce themselves, and listen to any concerns.

