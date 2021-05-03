LPD hosts Community Walk

The Lafayette Police Department hosted a community walk today in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood.

The LPD hosted the event with other local law enforcement partners and the Law Enforcement Community Relations Committee.

The event started in front of the McComb-Veazey Community House on Twelfth Street.

Law Enforcement Officers with the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the Lafayette City Marshal's Office walked the neighborhood to visit with residents, listened to any concerns and introduced themselves.

Food was provided and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Professionals were on site administering COVID-19 Vaccines.