Ernest Gaines awarded 46th Black Heritage Series Stamp

The stamp features an oil painting of Gaines, based on a 2001 photograph. Mike Ryan designed the stamp with art by Robert Peterson. Greg Breeding served as art director.<br/>
Ernest J. Gaines will be depicted on a U.S. Postage stamp to be issued in January. The internationally acclaimed author, who died in November 2019 at age 86, was UL Lafayette writer-in-residence emeritus.
thumbnail_Gaines stamp2.jpg
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jan 23, 2023
Louisiana native Ernest Gaines awarded, the 46th Stamp in the Black Heritage Series.

Norbert Colar, Ernest J. Gaines, younger brother said, "Ernie and I had a very good relationship, we spent a lot of time playing chess, and playing cards, and talking, and chatting about things, watching sports, going to ball games so we really had a good relationship"

Ernest J. Gaines, was born in 1933 on Riverlake plantation, in the town of Oscar, just outside Baton Rouge.

In 1981, Gaines took a position teaching creative writing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is best known for novels "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "A Lesson Before Dying."

David Walton, Spokesperson for the U-S Postal Service said, "Ernest Gaines, was such a powerful voice in the African American community, as far as literature so we're very pleased to be able to honor him today, on the 46th Annual Black Heritage Stamp Series, and also it means a lot to this community because he did grow up around this area."

The Ernest J. Gaines Black Heritage Stamp, is now available at US Postal Service stores and, may be purchased online.

