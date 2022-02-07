Eight year old injured Saturday in Lafayette motel fire

An 8-year-old boy was injured Saturday during a fire at a motel on the Evangeline Thruway.

Firefighters say they responded at 12:33 pm on February 5 to the Motel 6 at 2216 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from a room on the second floor of the building. Firefighters say occupants of the room were outside in a safe area.

The department says that the sprinkler system was activated and the fire was put out.

A bed in the room sustained heavy fire damage.

One adult and four young children were in the room when the fire started.

An investigation revealed that the fire was started on the floor near the edge of the bed by a young child playing with a lighter and paper. The child reportedly woke up his sleeping family members who tried to extinguish the fire before leaving the room.

The child sustained injuries to his hand and face and was treated on the scene.

The fire was ruled an accident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel