Edgar Martin Middle School main water line under repair

Lafayette, LA - Due to an emergency repair to the main water line of Edgar Martin Middle School, summer school students will report to L.J. Alleman Middle School for classes tomorrow, Monday, June 19, 2023

Edgar Martin Middle School students that ride a bus will be re-routed to the L.J. Alleman campus.

Car riders and students who walk must be brought to and picked up from the L.J. Alleman Middle School campus.

Summer school will resume on the Edgar Martin Middle School campus on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.