ECA ranks highest scoring school in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – Early College Academy (ECA) has ranked the highest-scoring school in the state, according to recently released data from the Louisiana Department of Education regarding simulated School Performance Scores.

"Early College Academy is proud to say that we are number one in the state. Three years ago, we set a goal to be the best school in the state; today, our efforts have paid off. Our teachers and students take teaching and learning seriously, but we also maintain a healthy work hard, play hard mentality. Through our partnership with South Louisiana Community College, our students are able to obtain their associates degrees with their high school diplomas, which takes hard work and dedication. I would like to thank our parents for their trust and support in this journey to the top. We know we have more room for improvement, but, today, we are going to savor the feeling of being number one!" Principal Alexander Melton of Early College Academy states.

"This is a reason to celebrate! We are so excited for our Early College Academy and the success it has seen. Principal Melton has done a tremendous job of having a solid academic plan in place and staying focused on achieving the goals of that plan. The Early College Academy is designed to accelerate student learning. Our students rise to the occasion of meeting serious intellectual challenges on a daily basis, and today they are being recognized for their outstanding efforts," states Superintendent Irma Trosclair.

The district performance increased 2.7 percent and is the fifth-highest growth amongst districts statewide for the 2020-2021 SY, with only 17 of the 64 parishes across the state experiencing increases in student performance, according to LPSS.

