Easter parade to roll through Scott on Saturday, April 3

An Easter parade will roll through the City of Scott on Saturday, April 3.

The Easter Bunny will ride on top of a fire truck during the parade and wave at residents.

The parade begins at 2:00 pm and winds its way through the city before ending at 6:30 pm.

Police say that unfortunately, there will be no meet and greets because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The department says the Easter Bunny is looking forward to seeing every resident from atop the truck.

Sirens will be blowing and lights will be flashing as the parade rolls through neighborhoods.

See a list of parade location times below:

Scott Police Dept.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel