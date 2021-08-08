Eagle Scout court of honor held today

Six scouts were recognized today at a court of honor, after they attained Scouting's highest rank.

The six scouts are members of Fatima Scouts Troop 446 and were honored Sunday for attaining the rank of Eagle.

In addition to family and friends, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry attended today's event at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette.

"It's a great honor for them something I wasn't able to achieve when I was a Boy Scout," Landry said. "So it's great to come here and congratulate them on an achievement that I certainly wasn't able to achieve but what we have seen is that those young men who do achieve the Eagle Scout, a vast majority of them go on to become very successful and productive citizens of our country and our State. I applaud them and their parents and their fiends today, it was great to be with them."

