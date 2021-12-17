Duson woman indicted in 2020 death of husband

A Duson woman has been indicted on a Negligent Homicide charge in connection to the death of a man in February.

Pamela Galjour was indicted on a charge of negligent homicide in the death of her husband, 90-year-old Clarence Glajour. The indictment states that Pamela Galjour on or about February 13, 2020, killed Clarence Galjour through criminal negligence.

In February 2020, KATC reported on Galjour's arrest on a number of charges including Cruelty to the infirmed.

In that incident, a neighbor reached out to report concerns about his elderly neighbor, Galjour, who he stated was kept locked up in a room inside the home on Adam Lane. Neighbors say he also had dementia.

KATC contacted LPSO who went to the home in February where they also found around 70 dogs on the property.

Clarence Galjour was removed from the home and was with other family members. It appears, as the indictment states, that Galjour died several days later.

