Five taken to hospital after crash involving school bus; no students on board

DUSON, La. — The Duson Police Department responded Tuesday afternoon to an accident on South Richfield Road and Anderson Road involving a Lafayette Parish School bus crash and another vehicle.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, a southbound passenger vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound bus head on.

The bus driver as well as the two adults and two children in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

DPD say that there are no life threatening injuries are being reported at this time.

Although five were injured, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says the accident could have been much worse.

"It looks like the collision was pretty strong. It could have definitely caused a lot worse injuries and damage if there were kids on that bus so we're pleased that that's the case."

KATC reached out to LPSS on the accident; a spokesperson sent the following statement:

There was a bus accident in the area, but no students were on the bus. We are investigating the matter.

The bus was cleared around 4:30 p.m. Judice says toxicology reports are pending for the driver of the passenger vehicle. Police will also be checking crime cam video that captured the crash, Judice added.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

