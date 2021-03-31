Duson Police provide more details on Tuesday afternoon crash involving school bus

The Duson Police Department has released more details on a Tuesday afternoon crash involving an SUV and Lafayette Parish School bus.

Police say the crash occurred at 2:49 pm on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

According to the Department, an investigation determined that a SUV heading north on South Richfield Road between Anderson Road and Toby Mouton Road crossed the center lane into the path of a south bound Lafayette Parish School Bus.

The bus had no children on board.

Police say the driver of the school bus was transported to Lafayette General Hospital and is expected to fully recover. Police found no violations related to the bus driver.

Three of the four occupants of the SUV, a 5-year-old, an 8-year-old and an adult female passenger, were transported to Lafayette General.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Nicholas Leger, was given routine field sobriety tests at the scene which yielded no conclusive evidence of impairment.

Police say Leger was cited with careless operation with an accident and no seat belt.

The Duson Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Lafayette Parish School System, Duson Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and Louisiana State Police.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel