Duson Police Chief gives update on Saturday trip to hospital

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice is recovering after being rushed to the hospital Saturday.

His family says he suffered an acute respiratory attack that shut down his airway.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Chief Judice says he was feeling "tired but normal."

A large contributor to the respiratory attack was a polyp attached to his wind pipe just below his vocal cords.

The polyp, he says, was large enough to constrict his airway after being outside in the allergen filled air on Saturday.

"When I arrived at the Our Lady of Lourdes Scott ER my Oxygen levels were at 65%, I was described as looking like grey death by the ER Doctor," said Chief Judice in his post. "Medical officials treated me for an allergic reaction which caused my airway to expand, and giving me some room to get air to my lungs."

He says he will remain hospitalized in the ICU through surgery to be sure the polyp does not re-lodge itself in his airway.

A video of the polyp in the chief's airway was attached to his update on Facebook:

