Duson Police and family members are searching for missing man

Family members and Duson Police are searching for a man who hasn't been seen for six days.

Duson Police say Randy Joseph Bourque, 61, has been missing since August 18.

Bourque is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with grey or salt-and-pepper hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at the Loves Travel Stop near Duson, which is an area he is known to frequent. When he was last seen, he was wearing red shorts, a red shirt with graphics on it, and a black headscarf with a colorful design.

Bourque suffers from facial paralysis due to a previous stroke. He takes daily medication that he needs, but he does not have it with him, Police say.

"If you have any information regarding Randy Joseph Bourque's whereabouts, please contact the Duson Police Department immediately at 337-873-6736. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital in locating him and ensuring his safety," a release from DPD states. "Please share this information with your friends, family and on social media to aid in the search for Randy Joseph Bourque. Your help is greatly appreciated in reuniting him with his loved ones."

