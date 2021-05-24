Duson PD: Man pays for and donates stolen baby formula instead of going to jail

Duson Police say the theft of several cans of baby formula resulted in the recovery of over 120 more stolen cans.

The person that police say is responsible was issued a summons and donated the items stolen after paying for them.

Police say that on Saturday May 22, a theft of 10 cans of baby formula was reported at a local store in Duson,

An officer stopped the man police identified as the suspect and recovered a total of 126 cans of assorted baby formula.

Those cans were allegedly stolen from stores in Baton Rouge to Lake Charles.

The person, identified as Joseph Chambers, paid for the 10 cans he stole in Duson and donated those 10 cans to the Faith House.

The officer gave Chambers the option to donate the stolen items instead of going to jail.

The other 116 cans remain in Duson Police Evidence Room awaiting proof of ownership. Chambers was issued a summons to appear in Duson Magistrate Court.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel