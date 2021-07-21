DTA is back in the Parc! Here's the line-up

Downtown Alive! is back in the Parc for the Fall 2021 concert series.

Presented by Evangeline Maid, the beloved Friday event returns to in-person programming this Fall in Parc International.

DTA pivoted to virtual programming throughout 2020 and Spring 2021 due to COVID-19 and managed to reach over 45,000 viewers in the Spring season alone thanks to supporters near and far.

The 39th season’s lineup includes first-time performer Chris Ardoin as well as returning crowd favorites Marc Broussard, Cupid, and Wayne Toups.

Downtown Lafayette has experienced significant growth and activity since the last in-person DTA! and organizers encourage the Acadiana community to make plans to check out new businesses, along with property and public space improvements, as they kick off the weekend in the heart of Lafayette.

In addition to presenting sponsor Evangeline Maid, companies including CGI, Coca-Cola, Legend’s, Victor Ashy, 3Circle Solutions, and One Telemed also believe in the mission of making downtown more vibrant and are proud to support this comeback season.

Downtown Alive! has said “goodbye” to waiting in ticket lines and will continue to accept cash, credit, and debit for all food and beverages within Parc International, creating a more efficient and enjoyable experience for patrons. During each transaction, guests are encouraged to support the event by donating to continue to keep DTA! free for the whole family.

Please leave your ice chests at home with your pets. The concerts are smoke-free and family-friendly events.

Here's the Fall 2021 DTA! Lineup

All shows take place in Parc International.

Happiest Hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with music kicking off at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday, September 17 Chris Ardoin (Zydeco | Parc International)

Friday, September 24 Cupid (RnB/Hip-Hop | Parc International)

Friday, October 22* Marc Broussard (Rock-n-Roll | Parc International)

*In conjunction with the 2021 Gumbo Cookoff, hosted by the REALTOR® Association of Acadiana (RAA)

Friday, November 5 Wayne Toups (Cajun/Zydeco/Folk/Americana | Parc International)