DTA! adds Celebración de la Hispanidad to close out 2023 season

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Latin-themed edition of Downtown Alive! has been added to close out the 2023 season, organizers say.

Three cultural organizations, ACLA, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and Festival International de Louisiane, have joined forces to bring Celebración de la Hispanidad to Downtown Lafayette on Friday night.

Live music, authentic Latin cuisine, traditional dancing and more, October 6, 2023, at the final Downtown Alive! of the season.

See the full schedule below.

