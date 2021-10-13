Driver booked in Carencro crash that killed pedestrian on I-49 Frontage Road

A driver cited earlier this month after striking and killing a pedestrian on I-49 in Carencro has been arrested.

According to arrest reports, 40-year-old Carleton Greene of Lafayette was arrested by Carencro Police and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of Vehicular Homicide, among others.

Greene was previously cited on charges of DWI 1st Offense, Vehicular Homicide, Failure to Register and No Insurance following the fatal crash which occurred around 7:00 pm on October 2 on the I-49 Frontage Road just north of Francois Drive.

The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Timothy Decuir of Maurice.

According to Carencro Police, Greene was traveling south on the NW Frontage Road when his vehicle allegedly struck Decuir who was walking near the white solid white fog line.

Decuir sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

During the investigation, Police say Greene was found to be impaired. Routine test showed that Greene's Blood Alcohol Content was allegedly a .141g%.

