Pedestrian killed in Carencro crash on I-49 Frontage Road

Carencro Police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening in a crash on I-49 Frontage road and a driver was cited in connection with the incident.

Police say that crash took the life of 51-year-old Timothy Decuir of Maurice.

On October 02, 2021, shortly after 7:00 pm, Carencro Police say they responded to a traffic crash with injuries on I-49 Frontage Rd, just North of Francois Drive.

Officials say 40-year-old Carleton Greene of Lafayette was operating his vehicle traveling south on the NW Frontage Road. Carencro Police say Greene's vehicle allegedly Decuir who was walking near the white solid white fog line. Decuir sustained fatal injuries.

During the investigation, Police say Greene was found to be impaired. Routine test showed that Greene’s Blood Alcohol Content was allegedly a .141g%. Greene was cited on charges of DWI 1st Offense, Vehicular Homicide, Failure to Register and No Insurance.

The case remains under investigation.

