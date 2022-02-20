Driver arrested after pedestrians struck along Rio parade route

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Saturday night along the Rio parade route.

Police say the incident happened after 6:00 p.m. The single-vehicle crash occurred along the parade route, prior to the start of the Rio parade. The crash took place at West Congress and Madison Street.

They say a small dark-colored sedan was traveling Westbound on Congress Street. The vehicle left travel lanes striking barricades and two pedestrians.

The barricades were positioned along the parade route.

The two pedestrians sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Jessica Richard. Richard was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense, Two Counts of Vehicular Negligent Injury.

