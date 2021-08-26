Drainage Dept. prepares for potential storm impacts

In anticipation of the potential tropical system that could affect Lafayette Parish, the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Drainage Department is preparing ahead of the storm and anticipating to respond should the area be impacted, according to a release from LCG.

Lowering the Camellia Detention Pond to create more water storage capacity

Running pump stations to ensure they’re properly working. Stations are regularly checked weekly.

Evaluating problematic areas to ensure nothing is impeding water flow: culvert ends (where debris typically accumulates), coulees, ditches

Fueling vehicles and readying equipment

Assistance from the community is encouraged and appreciated by the Drainage Department. The following preventative maintenance tips can help to reduce flooding in the event of a storm:

Do not put grass clippings, construction waste, or landscaping material within the roadside ditch culverts or storm drains. Safely store in a proper bag or container for pick-up.

Remove yard waste (i.e. raked leaves and tree branches) and litter that is thrown in the ditch or collects in front of storm drains.

Monitor yards of loose items that could fall into storm drains during a rainfall and impede the drainage flow of stormwater.

