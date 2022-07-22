Ten years after the disappearance and murder of Mickey Shunick-- her memory was honored on the streets of Lafayette Thursday evening.

Dozens showed up at Moncus Park to show support once again in support of Shunick’s family.

“The support is what gets us through it,” Shunick’s dad, Tom Shunick said.

The 5th Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop Ride was also held in honor of all loved ones lost in cycling accidents in Acadiana.

In the past, the Mickey Loop Ride has honored Mickey Shunick and other fallen cyclists. Now the movement encouraged anyone who has lost a friend or family member in a cycling accident to ride in their memory.

The nearly eight-mile bike ride cyclist traveled from Moncus park to Cajun field where it will start to Girard park all along a nearly eight-mile trail around the city–back to Moncus Park.

In support of-- Mickey Shunick who was kidnapped on may 19th--- while riding her bike back home. Her body was found over a month later, 25 miles from she was last seen.

Shunick dad advises cyclists and motorists to always be aware when on the roadway.

“They should first be aware of their surroundings and always expect the unexpected,” Shunick said.

Some in the community made it a priority to show up not only to bring awareness to the death of Shunick but in support of bike safety on the roadways.

“I think it’s such a close-knit community, we’re always willing to come out and support,” one resident said.

“It shouldn’t just be for us just think of all the other families that have children that die and support is there but it’s fleeting,” Shunick said.

Mickey's parents were among those who got on bikes for the mickey's loop memorial bike ride.

“For us, it’s still there it’s a great comfort to us,” Shunick said.

If you would like to keep up with the Bike Lafayette movement and future events click here.

