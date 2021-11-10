Downtown Lafayette streets to close for scheduled events

Two scheduled events this week will close several streets in Downtown Lafayette.

On Thursday, November 11, some streets in the Downtown District will be closed for the Downtown Rising event.

The following streets will be closed from 4:00 pm until 11:00 pm:

200-300 block of Garfield (from Jefferson to Lee Avenue)

100 block of Polk Street (from Garfield to E Congress)

300 block of Taylor Street (from Garfield to E Congress)

Downtown Rising will take place at Park International from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm and feature performances by Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and DJ Digital.

On Saturday, November 13, the Cajun Cup 10K will close more of Downtown from 8:00 am until 10:00 am.

The following streets will be closed:

200 to 500 block Jefferson Street (from Cypress to E Vermilion)

300 block of W Cypress Street

200 block of W Third Street

300 to 800 block of S Buchanan Street (E Cypress to W Convent)

200 to 400 block of W Convent Street (S Buchanan to St. John)

700 to 1000 block of St. John Street (W Convent to W Congress)

900 to 1200 block of W Congress Street (St. John to W University)

The Cajun Cup 10K and 1 mile is a fundraiser to support the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Cross Country and Track teams. It is also a Championship Event of the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA).

It begins at Parc Sans Souci at 8:00 am.

Downtown Lafayette says that officers will be stationed at key intersections during these events to reroute motorists.

