Downtown Lafayette Art Walk, Nov. 13

Attakapa Collective
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 12, 2021
LAFAYETTE — Lafayette's Attakapa Outpost will hold a creative and fun event on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Local artisans will be featuring special holiday gifts for the season.

Featured items are: jewelry, homemade candy, Creole seasoning, art, hair products, apparel, decor, wreaths, books, and more.

"A one-stop shop for everything culture."

The event will begin at 4 P.M. and last until 9 P.M. at 100 E Vermillion St. Ste. 170.

For more information call: 337-769-3336 or visit their Facebook.

