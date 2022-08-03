Downtown Alive and Bach Lunch are back

The line-up for this fall's Downtown Alive and Bach Lunch events has been released.

The outdoor concert series starts on September 2.

This season’s kick-off show will feature The Revelers + The Magnalites.

The 2022 spring season was the first in-person in more than two years. Organizers say those spring shows saw recording-breaking crowds and welcomed back one of Acadiana’s most beloved live music traditions. For that season, Bach Lunch was added to the series, with food trucks thrown into the mix.

The Fall DTA! and Bach Lunch season will begin the first Friday in September and provide free, family-friendly concerts through October.

DTA! takes place on Friday nights in Downtown Lafayette, with the opening act kicking off the show at 5:30 pm and the headliner finishing at 9:00 pm.

Here's the line-up:

September 2: The Revelers and The Magnalites,

September 9: Chris Ardoin and Wayne Singleton

September 23: Rusty Metoyer and Kyle Huval

Bach Lunch, the newest addition to the DTA! series, takes place on Fridays at lunchtime, with live music and local food vendors.

Here's the line-up:

October 7: Julian Primeaux

October 14: Les Freres Michot

